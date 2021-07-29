https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/29/peter-doocy-asks-wh-deputy-spox-about-masking-vaccinated-americans-while-covid-positive-border-crossers-are-being-released-in-texas/

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre filled in for Jen Psaki at today’s briefing, but the spin was pretty much the same. Included in that is this non-answer to Peter Doocy’s question.

Messed-up “priorities” can be spotted here:

The Biden administration takes their health measures at the border “very, very seriously,” but not seriously enough to actually stop the flow of illegals into the U.S.

The Biden White House sure likes to take the “just trust us it’s being done” approach.

