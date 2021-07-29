https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/29/peter-doocys-question-about-masks-leaves-wh-deputy-press-sec-twisting-in-the-wind-n418551
About The Author
Related Posts
We're Left to Clean up the Supreme Court’s Messes
July 27, 2021
HOT TAKES: FBI Sets Tongues Wagging With What They Allegedly Seized From Capitol Rioter
July 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy