The host of a popular podcast channel on YouTube offered five million dollars Wednesday to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump for an interview.

Patrick Bet-David, the founder of the Valuetainment YouTube channel with more than three million followers, posted a video Wednesday from his newly-acquired ocean view property, titled, “I’m 100% Serious.”

In the video, he announced that he would offer two and a half million dollars each to Trump and Obama for a “long-form interview to discuss ideas with only one thing in mind: to help unify America.” Some know Bet-David for his interview with Kobe Bryant. (RELATED: Kobe Bryant Says Shaq Would Have Been The Greatest Ever If He Had His Work Ethic)

Bet-David said in the video that he believes both Trump and Obama love America and can represent the right and the left, respectively. He then compares the current situation of the U.S. to a couple exhibiting signs of divorce, and that America’s rival countries are watching and waiting for a potential great split of the U.S. He believes that it would be a powerful gesture for the world to see Trump and Obama coming together.

Bet-David explains his reasoning for the 5-million-dollar offer as “doing his part” to save this great nation, where his latest child, Brooklyn Ivy Bet-David, born two weeks ago, can have her “dreams become a reality” as her father’s did.

As a firm believer in the American Dream, Bet-David frequently shares his rags-to-riches story with the public. Born in Iran, he came to America at 10 years old. He joined the U.S. military at the age of 18 and became an entrepreneur in his 20s, launching PHP Agency Inc., a company involved in insurance, marketing, and distribution. According to multiple sources, his net worth is over 100 million dollars.

Bet-David also founded the media company Valuetainment, bearing the same name as his popular podcast channel on YouTube. The channel covers a wide range of topics, including business, leadership, and entrepreneurial content based on his own experience. It is most known for its discussions on hot-button political issues and interviews with celebrities, intelligence insiders, and industry experts.

Basic formula to stay United. 1. We will NEVER agree on everything and that’s ok. 2. No one has the answer to everything. 3. Great ideas are a byproduct of opposing ideas clashing. 4. It’s easier to avoid tough conversations instead of facing them.#reunitedstates pic.twitter.com/okZ7gyQGYZ — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) July 28, 2021

Neither Trump nor Obama have responded to the offer. The video has garnered more than 120,000 views and over 19,000 likes at the time of this article’s publishing.

