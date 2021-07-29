https://alphanewsmn.com/police-investigating-alleged-beheading-in-shakopee/

A person was allegedly beheaded in Shakopee, a Minneapolis suburb, on Wednesday afternoon, video and pictures from the scene seem to confirm.

Alpha News reviewed the videos and pictures but has decided not to publish them due to their extremely graphic nature.

The victim and suspect were in “some type of relationship,” sources told Fox 9. The murder took place in broad daylight, shortly before 3 p.m., near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street.

Alpha News obtained a video allegedly recorded at this same cross street, which shows a man pulling a body from the passenger door of a vehicle before picking up a severed head and dropping it on the ground.

This footage was originally posted to Snapchat with a caption that identifies it as being recorded on 4th Avenue in Shakopee. It also shows a grey Chrysler 300 — the same make and model of car that police were seen investigating in aerial images captured by a news helicopter following the incident.

Sky4 over the scene of a homicide near 4th Ave. and Spencer St. in Shakopee. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody. They do not believe the incident was random, and say there is no threat to the public. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/6r6dpMTWtj — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) July 28, 2021

Alpha News also obtained a photograph that allegedly shows the victim lying decapitated in the street next to this same vehicle.

About one hour after the initial 911 call was made, Shakopee police said that they do not believe the incident was a random act of violence. A suspect is in custody and there is “no threat to public safety.”

4th and Spencer is just a few blocks from the Scott County Courthouse, which was briefly locked down following reports of the beheading.

Update: Shakopee police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Alexis Saborit, who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. The victim was identified as 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer. Police said they discovered her on a sidewalk with “stab wounds.” She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the suspect knew the victim.

According to Crime Watch Minneapolis, Saborit was ordered to have a mental health evaluation related to arson charges last fall. He was released on bail but his conditional release was revoked this spring after a court document described him as a danger to the community. Judge Richard C. Perkins then ordered him released again.

Despite the court’s observation & his defense’s claim that Saborit was mentally ill, he was released on bail. This spring, his conditional release was ordered revoked & a court doc claimed he was a danger to people & community. Judge Richard C. Perkins ordered him released. pic.twitter.com/CsGHywb9Fy — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) July 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

