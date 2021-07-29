https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/infrastructure-bill-includes-24-million-pedestrian-mall-rep

(CNSNews.com) – The $715-billion infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month includes a $2,400,000 earmark for that is called the “Riverside Drive Pedestrian Mall” in New York, New York.

The money was request by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D.-Calif.) in whose Manhattan-based district the money would be spent.

Section 107 of the bill is entitled “Member Designated Project Authorizations.” It says: “The amount listed for each member designated project in the table…shall be available…for fiscal year 2022 to carry out each project.”

The 1052nd project listed in this section of the bill is called the “Riverside Drive Pedestrian Mall.” The bill specifies that it will get $2,400,000.

On his congressional website, Nadler had posted a letter he sent in April to the chairman and ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee requesting that they provide $2,500,000 million for this project ($100,000 more than the final infrastructure bill included).

“I respectfully request funding ($2,500,000) for the Riverside Pedestrian Mall Project in the forthcoming surface transportation reauthorization,” Nadler wrote. “The project sponsor is the New York City Parks & Recreation. The project is located at Riverside Drive (West 97th Street to West 104th Street), New York, NY 10025.

“The federal funding for this project would: reconstruct and repair hexblock paving, install Belgian block tree pits, catch basins and drainage structures; install new benches, pipe rail fencing, curb cuts, lighting; and reconstruct lawn panels,” Nadler said.

“The project is an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars and is anticipated to have the following benefits: greatly improve pedestrian access and safety along Riverside Drive and to the adjacent Riverside Park,” said Nadler.

