As of now, the United States Post Office is rejecting Biden’s looming call for mandatory vaccines for all federal employees.

100 Percent Fed Up – The rejection of the jab by the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) delivers a surprising yet much-deserved slap to the face of the administration for their totalitarian over-reach.

If Joe Biden has any grasp on history at all, he won’t want to anger this bunch. He may need to be reminded where the term going postal came from.

Who can blame them for not wanting to put themselves at risk with an untested experimental, and dangerous vaccine? With the weight of a powerful union behind them, postal workers may be able to beat back Biden’s impending overreach and set an example for others to grow a spine and say no!

It is not a vaccine, it is an experimental genetic substance pic.twitter.com/DGKkF0m7Fu — Nausica deGrèce Ναυσικά Ελλάς #TeamPatriotesLibres (@nausicalibre) July 29, 2021

People that might normally be at odds with federal employee unions are finding some common ground on this one. Here’s a sampling from Twitter:

Proverbs 22:3 NLT

A prudent person foresees danger and takes precautions. The simpleton goes blindly on and suffers the consequences.

I’m not anti-vaccine. I’m anti-THIS vaccine. There’s a difference.

Considering the incestuous relationship the democratic party has had throughout history with unions, it’s more likely the Post Office will cave to the regime, rather than defy it. But maybe just this once, they’ll do what is right, not what is popular.

