As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden gave remarks Thursday on the coronavirus and vaccinations, encouraging the already-vaccinated to mask up so they don’t spread the Delta variant. Biden wants people vaccinated, and he’s suggesting paying $100 to every newly vaccinated American.

Biden wants state, local govts to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury https://t.co/WYzN8P4ori pic.twitter.com/SaSwtdxZRj — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) July 29, 2021

If that doesn’t work, will they up the ante? Is it better for those who haven’t been vaccinated to hold out for a better offer? Is this retroactive for those who have already been vaccinated? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 29, 2021

Biden understands that it “might seem unfair” to those who’ve already been vaccinated.

Cash for shots: Treasury says the president will call on state and local governments to provide “$100 payments for every newly vaccinated American, as an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives” — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) July 29, 2021

The president says he understands “this might sound unfair” to those already vaccinated but “If incentives help us beat this virus, I believe we should use them. We all benefit when you get more people vaccinated.” https://t.co/GezlsKpUvI — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) July 29, 2021

I’d like some back pay with interest. — Ted (@NotDisgusted) July 29, 2021

What about already vaccinated — Evermore Tom (@train51ww) July 29, 2021

How about paying the peeps that have already been vaccinated? — Vicki (@vsheis) July 29, 2021

Pay the vaccinated — TWalsh (@hogan_1969) July 29, 2021

Those of us who got our shots in February should get $200! — Deborah Rogers (@dvrogers16) July 29, 2021

This is insane! How much for the second shot? — Jody (@littleone7156) July 29, 2021

Guess I should have waited. — Randy Bradley (@RandyBradley) July 29, 2021

BS. Where’s my $100? Where’s my extra $300/week for continuing to work over the past year and a half? — Carol Scott (@itzblue) July 29, 2021

Many states have already set up giveaways and lotteries; New Jersey was giving out coupons for free beer.

Is that retroactive to those of us who got it to begin with?? Just sayin’ 😠 — Sue Sharp (@SueShar86032783) July 29, 2021

So those of us that did the responsible thing and got vaccinated get nothing, but people who have refused will now be paid to do the right thing. Seems unfair! — Laurel (@cagone07) July 29, 2021

The president said it might seem unfair.

How bout $500? Hell make it a million. — Navy-Veteran (@Navy_1984_1996) July 29, 2021

I think a $25 gift card to Olive Garden would do it. — jenjo endicott (@hellojenjo) July 29, 2021

