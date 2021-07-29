https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/29/president-biden-says-100-payments-to-newly-vaccinated-americans-might-sound-unfair-to-those-already-vaccinated/

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden gave remarks Thursday on the coronavirus and vaccinations, encouraging the already-vaccinated to mask up so they don’t spread the Delta variant. Biden wants people vaccinated, and he’s suggesting paying $100 to every newly vaccinated American.

Biden understands that it “might seem unfair” to those who’ve already been vaccinated.

Many states have already set up giveaways and lotteries; New Jersey was giving out coupons for free beer.

The president said it might seem unfair.

