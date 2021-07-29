https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/29/president-biden-says-he-doesnt-know-yet-whether-the-federal-government-can-mandate-the-whole-country-to-get-vaccinated/

President Biden addressed reporters Thursday regarding the coronavirus, masks, and vaccinations but didn’t really clarify anything coming out of the CDC this week: we’re still wondering if the vaccine works if you still have to wear a mask to not infect other people.

We don’t know who he’s going to ask, but Biden said that he doesn’t know yet whether the federal government can impose a nationwide vaccine mandate. Apparently, the Justice Department is going to get back to him.

NOW – Biden on #COVID19 vaccines: “It’s still a question if the federal government can mandate the whole country, I don’t know that yet.” pic.twitter.com/JIuDwxJz24 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 29, 2021

Narrator: It is not still a question.

Answer is no — Jefa (@basedjefa) July 29, 2021

If you’re not sure after this long, the answer is “no”. At this point you are trying to find a loophole. — Your Average Jones (@Jonesin31) July 29, 2021

Try and see what happens 🤡 — Markos Darkos (@MarcosDarkos) July 29, 2021

No, they can’t.

Moving on — Samurai Deadploo (@somecallmejack) July 29, 2021

When was THAT an option?! — Joe Biden Wrote the Crime Bill (@mjrossano) July 29, 2021

I’m quite literally at a loss for words after seeing this. — Dakota Trader (@Bizonthunder) July 29, 2021

Both undesirable and illegal — Mostly Observing (@BackFromDaBlock) July 29, 2021

Short answer “No”, long answer “Fuuuuck NO”. — Stan Zbornak, Jr (@SouthernDandy55) July 29, 2021

That was answered a long time ago and the answer is NO. But with as little American history that is taught these days, it’s easy to see how you wouldn’t know the answer. — Shannon king (@ShannonLeigh818) July 29, 2021

He should know this by now it’s been 18 months — Doctor of the Impossible (Ph.D.) (@ddddzz20481) July 29, 2021

We will save you the trouble….. you can’t. — House GOP Policy (@GOPpolicy) July 29, 2021

Whatever happened to consent? Is that not a thing anymore? — Johnny Wannabe (@johnnywannabe) July 29, 2021

The federal government cannot mandate vaccination. Period. — Justin (@say_yes_2_soma) July 29, 2021

Spoiler: no — Patrick (@hilegunslinger) July 29, 2021

He’s playing dumb but telegraphing their next move. You know it’s coming — efredrickson87 (@efredrickson87) July 29, 2021

No, they can’t. Now you know. — Natalie Malonis (@Natalie_Malonis) July 29, 2021

Rightttt. I literally shook my head a few times watching this. — staph (@stphbrkx) July 29, 2021

If they can force you to get a vaccine, then it sets the precident that they can force you to do anything concerning your body. Looks like this is escalating quickly. — bradley (@bad_rad_brad) July 29, 2021

The answer is no, otherwise they would have already done it. Right now they are just looking for ways around it. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveJHouser) July 29, 2021

I can’t help but think they’re just pissy they didn’t reach their arbitrary vaccination goal — The Long Project (@HueyLong36) July 29, 2021

Let me help you @JoeBiden . NO IT CAN’T and millions of us know it! — Shawn Hiltibidal (@ShawnHiltibidal) July 29, 2021

Is he being serious? He doesn’t know?

