https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/29/president-biden-says-he-doesnt-know-yet-whether-the-federal-government-can-mandate-the-whole-country-to-get-vaccinated/
President Biden addressed reporters Thursday regarding the coronavirus, masks, and vaccinations but didn’t really clarify anything coming out of the CDC this week: we’re still wondering if the vaccine works if you still have to wear a mask to not infect other people.
We don’t know who he’s going to ask, but Biden said that he doesn’t know yet whether the federal government can impose a nationwide vaccine mandate. Apparently, the Justice Department is going to get back to him.
NOW – Biden on #COVID19 vaccines: “It’s still a question if the federal government can mandate the whole country, I don’t know that yet.” pic.twitter.com/JIuDwxJz24
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 29, 2021
Narrator: It is not still a question.
Answer is no
— Jefa (@basedjefa) July 29, 2021
If you’re not sure after this long, the answer is “no”. At this point you are trying to find a loophole.
— Your Average Jones (@Jonesin31) July 29, 2021
— Jason Stephens (@jasonbstephens) July 29, 2021
Try and see what happens 🤡
— Markos Darkos (@MarcosDarkos) July 29, 2021
No, they can’t.
Moving on
— Samurai Deadploo (@somecallmejack) July 29, 2021
When was THAT an option?!
— Joe Biden Wrote the Crime Bill (@mjrossano) July 29, 2021
I’m quite literally at a loss for words after seeing this.
— Dakota Trader (@Bizonthunder) July 29, 2021
— Kia (@2019KiaSorento) July 29, 2021
Both undesirable and illegal
— Mostly Observing (@BackFromDaBlock) July 29, 2021
Short answer “No”, long answer “Fuuuuck NO”.
— Stan Zbornak, Jr (@SouthernDandy55) July 29, 2021
That was answered a long time ago and the answer is NO. But with as little American history that is taught these days, it’s easy to see how you wouldn’t know the answer.
— Shannon king (@ShannonLeigh818) July 29, 2021
He should know this by now it’s been 18 months
— Doctor of the Impossible (Ph.D.) (@ddddzz20481) July 29, 2021
We will save you the trouble….. you can’t.
— House GOP Policy (@GOPpolicy) July 29, 2021
Whatever happened to consent? Is that not a thing anymore?
— Johnny Wannabe (@johnnywannabe) July 29, 2021
The federal government cannot mandate vaccination. Period.
— Justin (@say_yes_2_soma) July 29, 2021
Spoiler: no
— Patrick (@hilegunslinger) July 29, 2021
He’s playing dumb but telegraphing their next move. You know it’s coming
— efredrickson87 (@efredrickson87) July 29, 2021
The answer is… pic.twitter.com/yM59xaSARF
— TheBirds (@Th3Birdz) July 29, 2021
No, they can’t. Now you know.
— Natalie Malonis (@Natalie_Malonis) July 29, 2021
Rightttt. I literally shook my head a few times watching this.
— staph (@stphbrkx) July 29, 2021
If they can force you to get a vaccine, then it sets the precident that they can force you to do anything concerning your body. Looks like this is escalating quickly.
— bradley (@bad_rad_brad) July 29, 2021
The answer is no, otherwise they would have already done it. Right now they are just looking for ways around it.
— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveJHouser) July 29, 2021
I can’t help but think they’re just pissy they didn’t reach their arbitrary vaccination goal
— The Long Project (@HueyLong36) July 29, 2021
— Farmer Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 29, 2021
Let me help you @JoeBiden . NO IT CAN’T and millions of us know it!
— Shawn Hiltibidal (@ShawnHiltibidal) July 29, 2021
Is he being serious? He doesn’t know?
Related:
Biden tells unvaccinated ‘you don’t have to die,’ says vaccinated should wear masks so they don’t spread virus https://t.co/cq073GHd07
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 29, 2021