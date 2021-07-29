https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/29/president-biden-says-he-doesnt-know-yet-whether-the-federal-government-can-mandate-the-whole-country-to-get-vaccinated/

President Biden addressed reporters Thursday regarding the coronavirus, masks, and vaccinations but didn’t really clarify anything coming out of the CDC this week: we’re still wondering if the vaccine works if you still have to wear a mask to not infect other people.

We don’t know who he’s going to ask, but Biden said that he doesn’t know yet whether the federal government can impose a nationwide vaccine mandate. Apparently, the Justice Department is going to get back to him.

Narrator: It is not still a question.

Is he being serious? He doesn’t know?

