The following is a statement from former President Trump one day after 17 Senate Republicans voted with Democrats to pass President Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America:

Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose.

He lost Arizona, he lost Georgia, he ignored Election Fraud and he doesn’t fight. Now he’s giving Democrats everything they want and getting nothing in return. No deal is better than a bad deal.

Fight for America, not for special interests and Radical Democrats. RINOs are ruining America, right alongside Communist Democrats.

