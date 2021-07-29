https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/29/quiet-part-out-loud-ny-times-op-ed-comes-right-out-and-says-it-about-who-should-be-able-to-vote/

Fox News’ Bill Melugin continues to report on the Biden administration’s refusal to stem the flow of illegal entry into the United States, and it’s getting worse by the day:

509 migrants in one single group in one part of the RGV last night. That’s insane. Biggest I’ve seen so far is 350-400. https://t.co/eEIqhAq78B — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 28, 2021

An op-ed in the New York Times helps point to what the ultimate end game might be:

Wow.

Not @TheOnion or @TheBabylonBee… There Is No Good Reason You Should Have to Be a Citizen to Vote 😐https://t.co/Tqq3ZnfVhg — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 29, 2021

There Is No Good Reason You Should Have to Be a Citizen to Vote “I hope that Democrats seize their chance, and realize the power and the enthusiasm of their potential constituents.” Talk about giving away the game!!https://t.co/Tqq3ZnfVhg — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 29, 2021

“I hope that Democrats seize their chance, and realize the power and the enthusiasm of their potential constituents.” I am absolutely floored that someone would write this in an essay arguing that non-citizens should be allowed to vote.https://t.co/Tqq3ZnfVhg https://t.co/4hs9G7rfg8 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 29, 2021

And how many Democrats in Congress would agree with that total insanity? We’re guessing the number would be fairly high.

Saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/9ekvitLphC — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) July 29, 2021

I’m aware that this is just an opinion piece but my goodness https://t.co/VYGlUGlgMj — Cody Wheeler (@codyrwheeler) July 29, 2021

The next push with all the migrants Biden has let in. https://t.co/OqpfAwIihf — Redrivergrl 🇺🇸Where is the GOP? (@redrivergrl) July 29, 2021

So this is where THEY want to go. https://t.co/rG2lKWtuiO — MasterClass Millionaires (@MasterClassMill) July 29, 2021

