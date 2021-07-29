https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/29/quiet-part-out-loud-ny-times-op-ed-comes-right-out-and-says-it-about-who-should-be-able-to-vote/
Fox News’ Bill Melugin continues to report on the Biden administration’s refusal to stem the flow of illegal entry into the United States, and it’s getting worse by the day:
509 migrants in one single group in one part of the RGV last night. That’s insane. Biggest I’ve seen so far is 350-400. https://t.co/eEIqhAq78B
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 28, 2021
An op-ed in the New York Times helps point to what the ultimate end game might be:
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2021
Wow.
Not @TheOnion or @TheBabylonBee…
There Is No Good Reason You Should Have to Be a Citizen to Vote
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 29, 2021
“I hope that Democrats seize their chance, and realize the power and the enthusiasm of their potential constituents.”
Talk about giving away the game!!https://t.co/Tqq3ZnfVhg
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 29, 2021
“I hope that Democrats seize their chance, and realize the power and the enthusiasm of their potential constituents.”
I am absolutely floored that someone would write this in an essay arguing that non-citizens should be allowed to vote.https://t.co/Tqq3ZnfVhg https://t.co/4hs9G7rfg8
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 29, 2021
Total insanity. https://t.co/Xc4W99Syyz
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 29, 2021
And how many Democrats in Congress would agree with that total insanity? We’re guessing the number would be fairly high.
Saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/9ekvitLphC
— Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) July 29, 2021
I’m aware that this is just an opinion piece but my goodness https://t.co/VYGlUGlgMj
— Cody Wheeler (@codyrwheeler) July 29, 2021
The next push with all the migrants Biden has let in. https://t.co/OqpfAwIihf
— Redrivergrl 🇺🇸Where is the GOP? (@redrivergrl) July 29, 2021
So this is where THEY want to go. https://t.co/rG2lKWtuiO
— MasterClass Millionaires (@MasterClassMill) July 29, 2021
Rush was right. Again. https://t.co/4A5tfq4NI5
— Saint Bellum (@saintbellumHQ) July 29, 2021