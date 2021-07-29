https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rep-mace-video-house-mask-mandate-defiance

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., posted a video to Twitter Thursday morning stating that she will not go along with the House’s newly-announced mask mandate given that she has had COVID-19 and is fully vaccinated, and she dared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to do something about it.

Capitol Attending Physician Brian Monahan said in a letter to congressional staffers on Tuesday that in the House chamber, committee meetings and all House office buildings, people must use “a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask.” A Capitol Police memo obtained by Fox News said that those who do not comply will be asked to leave, and may be arrested if they do not do so.

“I had COVID, I’ve had two vaccinations, I’m washing my hands, I’m even wearing my mask inside the chamber, but I’m not going to wear it anywhere else. So Madam Speaker, come and get me,” Mace said.

In a post accompanying the video, Mace told Pelosi, “your insane power grab is showing,” and that she follows science, not her.

In response to the news of possible arrests for those in violate, Mace tweeted again saying, “This is nuts.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had a similar attitude towards the logic behind the mask mandate, saying that it “is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”

In response, Pelosi said that McCarthy is “such a moron.” This prompted the Republican leader to point out the inconsistency with the mandate, particularly given that it does not apply to the Senate, which is in the same building.

“Well, if she’s so brilliant. Can she tell me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate?” McCarthy said, later adding, “if she knows so much science explain to me where the science changes in the rotunda.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

