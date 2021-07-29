Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, two Democrats who may face off in a gubernatorial challenge, were separated on Wednesday following a heated exchange.

Moments before a press conference was set to begin, Elorza demanded McKee release details regarding a tentative collective bargaining agreement between the state and the Providence Teachers Union, which was hashed out earlier in the month after weeks of negotiation. The contract is expected to provide pay boosts to educators, though McKee has resisted releasing further information about the deal until it is ratified by the more than 1,900 members of the union.

“Governor, this is too important for you to play the coward role on this,” Elorza said. “You gotta face the community on this.”

HEATED CHICAGO COUNCIL MEETING ADJOURNED AFTER LIGHTFOOT AND ALDERMAN CLASH ON FLOOR

McKee offered little in reply before a security guard separated the pair. Despite the hands on him, the mayor continued his remarks.

“You gotta face the community on this,” Elorza said as he pointed his finger at McKee. “This is too important.”

After the incident, Elorza railed against the “secret” negotiations.

“There’s no reason this should be done in secret,” he told WJAR. “This is the most [dangerous] decision the governor will ever make.”

Elorza later reiterated his remarks, saying Thursday that the governor “sold our kids out” with an agreement that is too favorable to teachers unions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The teachers union agreement will be put to a vote on Friday.

Elorza, who has been eyeing a challenge to McKee since 2019, is expected to announce a bid in the near future to appear on the ballot in 2022. McKee, despite a number of formidable opponents, is presently the favorite to win the race.