Governor Ron DeSantis, speaking at the American Legislative Exchange Council, told the audience that he believes all Americans should not be consigned to live in a Faucian dystopia run by bureaucrats who care little about our freedom:







DeSantis started by telling the crowd that he thinks it’s very important that we unequivocally say “NO to lockdowns, NO to school closures, NO to restrictions and NO MANDATES!”

He continued:

Floridians are free to choose, and all Americans should be free to choose how they govern their affairs, how they take care of themselves and our families, and they should not be consigned to live, regardless of which state in the union consigned to live in a Faucian dystopia, in which we’re governed by the whims of bureaucratic authorities, who care little for our freedom, little for our aspirations, and little for our happiness. No more, we can’t let it happen going forward.

DeSantis is right on the money, and that’s just the first minute. Watch the rest for more…

