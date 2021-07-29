https://www.theepochtimes.com/russia-fines-google-3-million-roubles-for-violating-personal-data-law_3924293.html

A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc.’s Google in front of at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 1, 2020. (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

MOSCOW—Russia on Thursday fined Google 3 million roubles ($41,000) for violating personal data legislation, Google’s first fine for that offense, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court said.

Google confirmed the fine and offered no further comment.

The penalty comes amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow routinely fining social media giants for failing to remove banned content and seeking to compel foreign tech firms to open offices in Russia.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said last month that Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., could be fined up to 6 million roubles ($82,000) for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory.

Russia has previously fined Google for not deleting banned content. Google has also irked the Russian authorities by blocking some YouTube accounts owned by pro-Kremlin figures and media.

By Maria Kiselyova and Maria Vasilyeva