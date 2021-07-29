https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/sad-susan-sarandon-says-shes-losing-hope-that-aoc-and-the-squad-will-ever-make-good-on-all-their-socialist-promises-video/

Susan Sarandon loves her some Bernie Sanders. So, naturally, she loves her some AOC.

Or does she?

It looks like she’s starting to lose that lovin’ feelin’ for America’s socialist sweetheart:

You hate to see it. Except no you don’t. Because watching lefties self-cannibalize is never not entertaining.

It’s a feeding frenzy!

The AOC stans are definitely coming for Susan:

Perfect.

All leftism is ultimately infantile. Can’t wait to see where this goes.

