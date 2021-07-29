https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/say-it-aint-so-joe-libsoftiktoks-comprehensive-thread-makes-us-wonder-if-joe-biden-was-lying-when-he-said-inflation-is-good-for-america/

The Biden administration and Democrats’ economic policies have had some pretty terrible results. Like inflation, for example.

But let’s face it: inflation is really only a problem if you need to buy things. So this thread from @libsoftiktok shouldn’t worry you at all:

Does it feel like everything is getting more expensive? That’s because it is. A full list ⤵️ Chicken, hot dogs, pork, and beef pic.twitter.com/DMWMntIXvM — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Hold up:

But but but I thought we saved $0.16 on hotdogs! — Punished Pretzel (@PretzelScotty) July 29, 2021

Doesn’t that count for something?

Rental cars, used cars, flights, and hotels pic.twitter.com/3R9ilj1rLQ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Eggs, peanut butter, coffee, ice cream, beer, and bottled water pic.twitter.com/ilpVac5m5H — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Chipotle, Cracker Barrel, Shake Shack, and Red Robin pic.twitter.com/iQUfXoNA7G — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Home prices, paint, lumber, and cardboard boxes pic.twitter.com/LUwpjcKQWO — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Beans, corn, and grain pic.twitter.com/wEGTAS2Ji3 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Alcohol, coke, and wine pic.twitter.com/BanAJsFlMl — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Diapers, feminine care products, and toilet paper pic.twitter.com/KjhUWXcdRp — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Furniture, toys, video games, clorox, and home appliances pic.twitter.com/jy2vIFgzb9 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Exercise equipment and clothing pic.twitter.com/MWYrwStlIr — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Of course, gas pic.twitter.com/LYg3phwgll — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Prescription drugs and insulin pic.twitter.com/O2ye7EWjvU — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021

Not sure why anyone would need any of that stuff. Remember: massive, out-of-control government spending that’s triggered inflation will ultimately decrease prices. Joe Biden told us so. You just wait and see!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

