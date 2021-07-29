https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/say-it-aint-so-joe-libsoftiktoks-comprehensive-thread-makes-us-wonder-if-joe-biden-was-lying-when-he-said-inflation-is-good-for-america/

The Biden administration and Democrats’ economic policies have had some pretty terrible results. Like inflation, for example.

But let’s face it: inflation is really only a problem if you need to buy things. So this thread from @libsoftiktok shouldn’t worry you at all:

Hold up:

Doesn’t that count for something?

Not sure why anyone would need any of that stuff. Remember: massive, out-of-control government spending that’s triggered inflation will ultimately decrease prices. Joe Biden told us so. You just wait and see!

