Congressman Steve Scalise called-out his progressive colleagues this week; saying the Democrat Party has moved so far to the “socialist left” on issues like the economy, Cuba, and Infrastructure that you “can’t even recognize them.”

“The Democrat Party has moved so far to the socialist left that you can’t even recognize them,” said Scalise.

“People are marching in the streets of Havana for freedom, waving the American flag, and the Biden administration won’t even force a vote to support the people of Cuba who want freedom. We’re going to continue to stand up for freedom all around this world,” he added.

Rep. Steve Scalise: “The Democrat Party has moved so far to the socialist left that you can’t even recognize them.” pic.twitter.com/7A201lr0uj — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2021

A handful of Democrats -including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez- blamed the current humanitarian crisis on the United States, not Cuba’s communist regime.

“One of the things that we want to communicate is our solidarity with the Cuban people. It’s important for us to communicate as well is the actions, and US contributions, to the suffering of Cubans on the island as well,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“That’s directly related to the embargo… The US embargo, like other US policies, particularly other US policies targeting Latin Americans and Latinos, the cruelty is the point!” she added. “I outright reject the Biden administration’s defense of the embargo.

“Black lives matter condemns the US federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo,” posted the group.

“Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion,” it added. “Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent.”

“This embargo is a blatant human rights violation and it must come to an end,” concluded BLM.

