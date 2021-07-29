http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bUx-VEELk_A/

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit on Thursday against The Walt Disney Co., claiming that the studio breached her contract by releasing the Marvel movie Black Widow on Disney+ at the same time it was released in theaters.

The breach of contract lawsuit (read it here) was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The lawsuit claims that, by steering audiences to Disney+, the media conglomerate wanted to grow its subscriber base and boost its stock price. Yet that was at the expense of Johannson, whose compensation would “largely be based on box office receipts,” according to the lawsuit, while she “extracted a promise from Marvel that the release” of Black Widow would be a theatrical release.

The lawsuit also claims that “Disney’s financial disclosures make clear that the very Disney executives who orchestrated this strategy will personally benefit from their and Disney’s misconduct,” as it identifies Disney CEO’s Bob Chapek’s equity grants “totaling 3.8 times his $2.5 million base salary” in 2021, with the “primary justification” for that award being the launch of direct-to-consumer services. The lawsuit also notes that Disney executive chairman Bob Iger received the “overwhelming majority” of his $16.5 million compensation in the form of stock grants, with the company’s annual report citing the growth of Disney+.

“In short, the message to—and from Disney’s top management was clear: increase Disney+ subscribers, never mind your contractual promises, and you will be rewarded,” the lawsuit states.

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP’s John Berlinski, Johansson’s attorney, said in a statement, “It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so. But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court. This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts.”

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the filing of the lawsuit.

Even though Black Widow posted the best domestic opening at the box office with $80.3M, many in the industry believe money was left on the table with Disney not only crushing the theatrical and PVOD window, but leaving the Marvel movie open up for piracy — and pirated it was. Black Widow according to TorrentFreak has been the No. 1 pirated movie since its opening on July 9. Disney attempted to herald the pic’s opening weekend revenue for the film, saying it made a combined global theatrical and Disney+ Premier PVOD take of $218M ($60M WW PVOD + $158M WW global B.O. debut). Disney plans to trumpet similar PVOD and B.O. stats this coming weekend for their Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt movie Jungle Cruise which is also available on Disney+ Premier for $29.99. However, Black Widow dropped 68% in its second weekend, the worst ever for a Disney Marvel movie, indicating that piracy and PVOD had cannibalized the title. The results prompted the National Association of Theatre Owners to publicly slam Disney for crushing the window. Black Widow will be lucky to make $350M WW at the end of the day at the box office, a far cry from the $700M WW which Universal’s traditional theatrical windowed global release F9 is set to do. Marvel movies at the global box office have been having a streak in recent years of clearing $1 billion.

Meanwhile, exhibition hasn’t gotten a discount on rental terms with Disney on their day-and-date release many theater owners tell us. This compared to Warner Bros which I’m told has been generous on terms with theaters given their pandemic 2021 simultaneous theatrical HBO Max release plan, whereby their streaming subscribers get access to current theatrical movies for free.

Still TBD whether Disney continues this same day theatrical-Disney+ Premier strategy. Currently the rest of their theatrical slate, which includes upcoming 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy and Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, are all expected to debut in an exclusive theatrical window.

Disney will argue that the global pandemic and lopsided offshore markets caused them to release Black Widow and Jungle Cruise on Disney+ and theaters; and that they’re not giving the movie away for free in homes like HBO Max is with their movies. NATO asserts that this practice simply moved PVOD money up slightly, but will damage all downstream monies on Black Widow going forward.

We hear that the Johnson and the Seven Bucks camp don’t plan a similar attack on Disney like Johansson here as they stood alongside the studio in the dynamic window plant for Jungle Cruise to get it before as many people as they could during Covid.

