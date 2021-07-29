https://hannity.com/media-room/schumer-if-we-do-nothing-on-climate-each-year-will-be-worse-than-covid/

Senator Chuck Schumer raised eyebrows from the US Capitol Thursday when he claimed that “each year will be worse than COVID” if the country fails to act on Climate Change.

“COVID was horrible. But if we do nothing on climate, starting within a few short years from now, each year will be worse than COVID,” said Schumer.

Missed this wild line from Schumer earlier: “COVID was horrible. But if we do nothing on climate, starting within a few short years from now, each year will be worse than COVID.” COVID killed 4 million people, including more than 600K Americans. https://t.co/rsRvQ7a87C pic.twitter.com/UfkELmphZu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 28, 2021

Schumer’s comments come hours after officials in DC reinstated the COVID-19 mask mandate.

Starting at 5AM July 31st, everyone in the District of Columbia over the age of two must wear face masks when indoors in all public buildings.

“We will continue to do what is necessary to keep D.C. safe,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

News: DC will again require masks in all indoor settings, starting Saturday. Mayor Bowser’s order will apply to everyone over age 2, vaccinated or unvaccinated. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) July 29, 2021

“Beginning this Saturday at 5AM, I will issue the directive that people over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. I know D.C. residents have been very closely following public health guidelines, and they will embrace this,” added the Mayor.

Muriel Bowser: “Beginning this Saturday at 5AM, I will issue the directive that people over the age of 2 must wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. I know D.C. residents have been very closely following public health guidelines, and they will embrace this.” pic.twitter.com/cMumN0hq7g — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 29, 2021

The House of Representatives made a similar decision just days ago.

Masks will once-again be required for all people in the House of Representatives just one month after relaxing the rules to comply with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” a letter from the Capitol Hill physician, Brian Monahan, reads.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan added.

House to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance https://t.co/OujMNJI0iy pic.twitter.com/gpPQLJiNOd — The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2021

House Minority Leader called the motivation behind the decision political shortly after the announcement, saying Democrats want to “continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”

“Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” posted McCarthy on social media.

The mask requirement will not apply to the Senate, where all but four members have confirmed publicly that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

