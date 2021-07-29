https://www.oann.com/singapore-airlines-posts-302-million-first-quarter-loss/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=singapore-airlines-posts-302-million-first-quarter-loss



FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330-300 plane takes off behind a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Changi Airport in Singapore March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330-300 plane takes off behind a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Changi Airport in Singapore March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo

July 29, 2021

(Reuters) – Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) on Thursday posted a S$409 million ($302 million) first-quarter loss, narrower than a year earlier, helped by a strong air cargo market and no major impairments.

The company posted a record S$1.1 billion loss a year earlier.

The airline reported revenue of S$1.30 billion, up from S$851 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3544 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

