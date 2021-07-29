https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/29/so-damn-embarrassing-defense-sec-lloyd-austin-adds-an-absurd-level-of-protection-against-covid-19/

Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin, who we assume is fully vaccinated, showed up in the Philipines wearing not only a mask but a face shield as well.

Wheels down in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/S8kjbTKMxW — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) July 29, 2021

It *IS* embarrassing:

Can someone point us to the science that says this absurd level of protection is necessary for vaccinated people OUTDOORS?

Outside, with a mask and a face shield (and surely fully vaccinated), because #science. https://t.co/h3waottsDH — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 29, 2021

“Why don’t Americans trust the vaccine,” they wonder:

The US defense secretary is outside wearing a face shield and a mask outside. He’s almost certainly vaccinated. “Why don’t Americans trust the vaccine?” https://t.co/NUD13dPFA0 — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) July 29, 2021

This is totally the wrong message to be sending:

Imagine trying to convince an anti-vaxxer that the vaccine works while wearing this after you’ve been vaccinated? This is the message this administration is sending. https://t.co/QQ9kC2F52l — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 29, 2021

But the clown show continues:

I again have to ask: if the primary goal now is to persuade vaccine skeptics that the vaccine works and they should take it for the benefit of returning to normal life, what message do dreary images like this — from leading officials who are fully vaccinated — send to them?? https://t.co/jK8lrThOeC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 29, 2021

