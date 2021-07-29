https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/29/so-damn-embarrassing-defense-sec-lloyd-austin-adds-an-absurd-level-of-protection-against-covid-19/

Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin, who we assume is fully vaccinated, showed up in the Philipines wearing not only a mask but a face shield as well.

Check it out:

It *IS* embarrassing:

Can someone point us to the science that says this absurd level of protection is necessary for vaccinated people OUTDOORS?

“Why don’t Americans trust the vaccine,” they wonder:

This is totally the wrong message to be sending:

But the clown show continues:

