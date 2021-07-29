https://www.oann.com/textron-lifts-2021-profit-forecast-again-on-business-jet-strength/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=textron-lifts-2021-profit-forecast-again-on-business-jet-strength



FILE PHOTO: Cessna employee Dwight Bennett works inside of a jet during a tour of the Cessna business jet assembly line at their manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

July 29, 2021

(Reuters) -Textron Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast for the second time this year, as demand for its business jets rebounds from pandemic lows.

The company said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.00 to $3.20 per share, compared to its previous forecast of $2.80 to $3.

“As the economy strengthens, our outlook reflects continued growth in business aviation,” said Chief Executive Scott Donnelly.

Textron’s aviation unit delivered 44 jets, higher than the 23 a year earlier, and 33 commercial turboprops, up from 15 in 2020.

Sales in its aviation unit rose 55.4% to $1.16 billion in the second quarter.

Net income was $183 million, or 80 cents per share, in the three months ended July 3, compared to a loss of $92 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 29% to $3.19 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $2.97 billion, according to Refinitv data.

