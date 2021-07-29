https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/29/the-dynasty-continues-team-usas-suni-lee-wins-gold-in-the-womens-gymnastics-all-around-final/

BAM!

Minnesota native Suni Lee just won GOLD in the women’s gymnastics all-around finals at the Tokyo Olympics:

And here are her parents watching it happen (it’s getting a little dusty in here):

She’s called her dad her biggest fan:

“My dad has been through the whole journey with me and the Olympics was like our dream.” ❤️ Suni Lee’s biggest fan has always been her dad, and the special bond they have built continues to offer a steady guidance for her on the competition floor.#TokyoOlympics | @sunisalee_ pic.twitter.com/IN6nka3am0 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021

And, oh, man:

Suni Lee’s dad saw her talent when she was young. He couldn’t afford to buy her a balance beam at their house, so he built her one. Every athlete has a story and this young lady just wrote a heck of a chapter. CONGRATS, @sunisalee_ !!!!! ⭐️ https://t.co/LJPx3igp3T — 𝙻𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚊 𝙰. 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚜 (@LauraHarrisNBC5) July 29, 2021

This means an American as won the all-around since 2004:

SUNI LEE WINS GOLD IN THE ALL-AROUND 🥇 An American woman has won every Olympic all-around since 2004! pic.twitter.com/oOcIeBvsRU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 29, 2021

And “the dynasty continues”:

She did it! Suni Lee wins #Gold for #TeamUSA in #ArtisticGymnastics Women’s Individual All-Around. Unreal! What a moment. Carly Patterson (04), Nastia Liukin (08), Gabby Douglas (12), Simone Biles (16), and now Suni Lee (20). The dynasty continues for #USA. #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xeDTUeklst — Jeff D #TeamUSA 🇺🇸 (@JeffDLowe) July 29, 2021

Up next? Let’s see that she gets paid:

Suni Lee will be an awesome case study in NIL when she gets home from the Olympics/heads to Auburn. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 29, 2021

