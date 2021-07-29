https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/29/the-dynasty-continues-team-usas-suni-lee-wins-gold-in-the-womens-gymnastics-all-around-final/

BAM!

Minnesota native Suni Lee just won GOLD in the women’s gymnastics all-around finals at the Tokyo Olympics:

And here are her parents watching it happen (it’s getting a little dusty in here):

She’s called her dad her biggest fan:

And, oh, man:

This means an American as won the all-around since 2004:

And “the dynasty continues”:

Up next? Let’s see that she gets paid:

