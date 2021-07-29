https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/29/thud-q2-gdp-growth-at-just-6-5-vs-8-4-expectations/

How it started on today’s GDP numbers. . .

First look at second quarter GDP growth at 8:30 a.m. expected to show very strong growth of nearly 9 percent. But the Delta variant, inflation, labor market and supply chain problems mean it could be the high water mark. Full preview in Morning Money”:

How it’s going. . .

“Wow. Initial Q2 GDP growth at just 6.5 percent vs 8.5 percent expectations”:

Oof:

Not everyone was surprised, however:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...