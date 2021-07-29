https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/29/thud-q2-gdp-growth-at-just-6-5-vs-8-4-expectations/

How it started on today’s GDP numbers. . .

“First look at second quarter GDP growth at 8:30 a.m. expected to show very strong growth of nearly 9 percent. But the Delta variant, inflation, labor market and supply chain problems mean it could be the high water mark. Full preview in Morning Money”:

First look at second quarter GDP growth at 8:30 a.m. expected to show very strong growth of nearly 9 percent. But the Delta variant, inflation, labor market and supply chain problems mean it could be the high water mark. Full preview in Morning Money. https://t.co/DKzxWgSEpk — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) July 29, 2021

How it’s going. . .

“Wow. Initial Q2 GDP growth at just 6.5 percent vs 8.5 percent expectations”:

Wow. Initial Q2 GDP growth at just 6.5 percent vs 8.5 percent expectations. https://t.co/x04xpYbJ4v — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) July 29, 2021

Oof:

The economy grew an estimated 6.5% last quarter, although unfortunately, below expectations of 8.4%. pic.twitter.com/oZHhnWFuDO — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) July 29, 2021

Breaking News

Whoa! Something is wrong. 💥2Q21 GDP 6.5% significantly below est of 8.4%

💥Initial Jobless Claims 400,000 Fed Chairman Powell Looks Brilliant

WH working on Spin

We need answers — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 29, 2021

Big GDP miss 😬 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 29, 2021

The consensus opinion was that GDP growth in Q2 would be 8.4%, but the official number just came in at 6.5%. The forecasters missed by nearly 25%! Incredible. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) July 29, 2021

Not everyone was surprised, however:

The @AtlantaFed’s GDPNow estimate nailed the second quarter GDP— far better than Wall Street economists. Congrats to Pat Higgins. Final estimate yesterday was 6.4%. — Steve Matthews (@SteveMatthews12) July 29, 2021

