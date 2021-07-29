https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/titans-quarterback-tannerhill-says-nfl-pressuring-players-get-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

NFL quarterback Ryan Tannehill say the league is pressuring players to get the coronavirus vaccine and that he’ll get the shots.

“I’m currently in the process right now,” the Tennessee Titans player said Wednesday at a press conference. “The NFL has kind of made it clear what they want to happen. If you don’t fall in line, they’re going to make your life miserable with all the protocols.”

Tannehill and the NFL are not alone as the virus’ highly-contractable delta strain has resulted in increased COVID-19 case numbers across the country and employers responding by pushing for vaccinations.

“I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine without the protocols that they’re enforcing on us,” Tannehill also said, according to The Washington Examiner. “Everyone has to make the best decision for them and their families. … But they’re trying to force your hand, and they ultimately have forced a lot of hands by the protocols.”

Unvaccinated National Football League players may have travel restrictions, be required to wear masks, and have to forfeit games and paychecks if there are outbreaks among other unvaccinated players.

Roughly 90% of the Titans are reportedly vaccinated.

The NFL has not issued vaccine mandates for players, though it reportedly gives players incentives to receive the vaccine.

The NFL did not respond to the Examiner’s request for comment.

