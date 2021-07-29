https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/top-democrat-indicted-nm-house-majority-leader-charged-embezzlement-total-may-top-954000/

The New Mexico House Majority Leader is in serious trouble after being charged in a massive embezzlement scheme.

Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton may have embezzled upwards of $954,000 dollars in a racketeering, laundering and illegal kickbacks scheme.

The New Mexico Democrat was the eventual recipient of up to 60% of the government contracts with Robotics Management Learning Systems LCC, a D.C. based company.

KOB.com reported:

Law enforcement agents have executed search warrants at the home and business of state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton. According to a filed warrant, she is under investigation for racketeering, money laundering and receiving illegal kickbacks. In April, newly-appointed Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder submitted a letter to the New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas referencing “Suspected Violations of Governmental Conduct Act and Procurement Code.” According to the warrant, every invoice issued by Robotics to APS was for an even dollar amount, no cents, and in unchanging amounts over the years. Most were reportedly for $40,000. In all, APS paid Robotics more than $5.3 million. Rep. Williams Stapleton is also directly involved with four companies that received payments from Robotics: The Charlie Morrisey Center for Creative Assitance Inc., the Ujima Foundation, S. Williams and Associates, and local restaurant A Taste of The Caribbean. Evidence suggests that she was eventual recipient of 60% of the APS money — $954,386. Investigators are looking into additional payments that were redirected into her personal bank accounts.

State Democrats said they were “shocked and dismayed” with the allegations against their crooked cohort.

