https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tornado-strikes-pa-car-dealership-mechanics-run-for-their-lives/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
🚨#BREAKING: Incredible Video Inside a Bensalem car dealership before a Dangerous Tornado passed by
After The Damaging Tornado Passed The Area Multiple building Had Major to Sever Damage as one Building collapsed onto numerous people Video by @James_McGinnis pic.twitter.com/cwAAekm7iO
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 30, 2021
The roof collapsed with several employees trapped.
🚨#UPDATE: Multiple injuries confirmed by emergency personnel on scene at GMC Dealership collapse; Hospitals on red alert
📌#Bensalem l #PA pic.twitter.com/0no80iVhV7
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 30, 2021
#BREAKING Faulkner GMC, Cadillac and VOLVO damaged by what may have been a tornado. @6abc pic.twitter.com/q9CyddDxkR
— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 30, 2021