Before competing on Friday in the Tokyo Olympic games, transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard thanked the International Olympic Committee for allowing her to take part in the international competition.

After qualifying for the games, the 43-year-old faced backlash for being able to compete with females as a trans-women.

“The Olympic Games are a global celebration of our hopes, our ideals and our values. I commend the IOC for its commitment to making sport inclusive and accessible,” Hubbard said in comments provided by the New Zealand Olympic Committee, according to the AssociatedPress.

While different sports allow for different transgender athlete rules, the International Weightlifting Federation implemented inclusive transgender policies after the IOC created recommendations in 2015, which are expected to be updated with a new framework for eligibility.

