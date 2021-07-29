https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-asked-doj-call-2020-election-corrupt-according-notes-late?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump reportedly told senior Justice Department officials to publicly declare that the results of the 2020 election were “corrupt.”

According to handwritten notes from one of the participants of a late-December 2020 conversation, the former president said “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressman.”

An image of the note, taken by Richard Donoghue, then-deputy to then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, was released Friday by the Democrat-controlled House Oversight committee.

The call took place Dec. 27, just days after William Barr had resigned as attorney general, leaving Rosen in charge of the department in the turbulent weeks leading up to and following the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Earlier this week, the department authorized six witnesses to appear before the House panel to provide “unrestricted testimony” pertaining to those final weeks in office. On the witness list are Rosen and Donoghue.

