https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-tx-gov-signs-executive-order-outlawing-bussing-ground-transportation-illegals/

On Wednesday, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning ground transportation of illegal immigrants by anyone other than law enforcement officers.

The new guidance was issued just one day after he ordered Texas National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement with making arrests related to the “disaster” on the southern border.

It’s about time! Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning ground transportation of illegal migrants due to rising Covid cases in the state. Here are some of the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/DYZPe7FLaO — Julian Conradson (@JCConradson) July 29, 2021

Abbott cited Biden’s “refusal to enforce” Title 42 or any other US immigration law as the reasoning behind signing the order. He also explained how that dereliction of duty has led to predictable results which could be “catastrophic.”

TRENDING: Reward Offered: $10,000 to the First Individual Who Can Successfully Address and Defend as Legitimate the 2020 Election Anomaly Referred to as the ‘Drop and Roll’

“Biden’s failure to enforce the Title 42 order, combined with his refusal to enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, is having a predictable and potentially catastrophic effect on public health in Texas. Biden has thwarted the Title 42 order’s effect by admitting into the United States and the State of Texas, migrants who are testing positive for COVID-19.”

The executive order is long overdue and protect Texas from this administration’s borderless agenda. It completely prohibits non-profits and other organizations from continuing their months-long practice of government-sponsored bus rides for illegals.

It also directs Texas DPS officers to stop any vehicle suspected of transporting illegal border crossers, giving them the authority to send the migrants back to the border if nessecary.

“No person, other than a federal, state, or local law-enforcement official, shall provide ground transportation to a group of migrants who have been detained by CBP for crossing the border illegally or who would have been subject to expulsion under the Title 42 order. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is directed to stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion of a violation of paragraph 1, and to reroute such a vehicle back to its point of origin or a port of entry if a violation is confirmed. DPS is authorized to impound a vehicle that is being used to transport migrants in violation of paragraph I, or that refuses to be rerouted in violation of paragraph 2.”

In just one border sector, there has been a 900% increase in positive covid tests among Biden’s invaders. They are being released by the thousands into local communities every single day, just to get picked up by taxpayer funded political operatives who bus them to hotels and airports to get them further into the interior of the US – also on the taxpayer’s dime.

The amount of people crossing the border has continued to increase, even during the summer months which normally see a decline in encounters due to the extreme heat. In June, for the 2nd straight month, more illegals were encountered than any other month for the past 21 years, putting the total for the year at over 1.1 million.

Abbott’s executive order forces the political operatives, who run partisan “migrant service” scams to find a new way to shuffle around the massive wave of untested, unvaccinated invaders.

The other border states need to follow suit and put similar measures in place as soon as possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

