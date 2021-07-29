https://www.oann.com/u-s-says-it-is-concerned-over-harassment-of-media-covering-china-floods/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-says-it-is-concerned-over-harassment-of-media-covering-china-floods
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 23, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Aly Song
July 30, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is “deeply concerned with the increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of U.S. and other foreign journalists” covering recent floods in China’s Henan province, the State Department said on Thursday.
