Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) slammed the Senate Armed Services Committee for proposing a military draft that would include women.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the committee voted on Wednesday to approve a version of the National Defense Authorization Act that “amends Military Selective Service Act to require the registration of women for Selective Service.”

Conservatives quickly pointed out the absurdity of such a proposal.

“It’s absurd and gross and immoral for a nation to draft its daughters into combat,” wrote The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh on social media. “But this is what you wanted, feminists, and now you got it. You have only yourselves to thank. Congratulations.”

“By the way, I’d go to prison before I’d register my daughters for the draft,” he added. “But I never believed in gender equality so that’s a position I can take without self-contradiction.”

During a speech on the House floor, Roy concurred with Walsh’s sentiment.

“Let me be perfectly clear: I will not be honoring whatever law is drafting my daughter.”#DontDraftOurDaughters pic.twitter.com/sUK0EZhR4d — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 27, 2021

“So we have a principal focus on race-related issues, a complete abandonment of responsibility of this body to secure the border of the United States,” observed Roy. “And now… the Senate Armed Services Committee votes overwhelmingly to draft our daughters.”

“Heck, we had eight Republicans of the thirteen votes for that nonsense. To draft our daughters! Who are we? Genuine question — who are we, as a people, as a country?” he fumed. “Where are the sacred boundaries of being able to decide how to live and to recognize truths — that man is man, that woman is woman, and that I as a father do not want to have my daughter get drafted?”

“We can have a debate about ending the draft. Everyone comes back and says, ‘Well don’t worry, there’s not going to be a draft. There hasn’t been a draft in fifty years. So don’t worry about it.’ What do you mean, ‘Don’t worry about it?’ When my daughter turns eighteen in eight years and she has to go sign a piece of paper to register, I shouldn’t be worried about my daughter getting drafted and go get sent to a foxhole in Afghanistan or Iraq or somewhere else?”

“What do you mean, ‘Don’t worry about that?’ Yet that’s precisely what this body is doing,” emphasized Roy. “The Senate Armed Services Committee voted on it; the House already has that language.”

“Let me be perfectly clear. I will not be honoring whatever law is drafting my daughter.”

