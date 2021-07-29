https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/29/daily-dose-of-downey-watch-gop-reps-try-to-check-on-jan-6-detainees-get-locked-out-n1465619

GOP vs DOJ

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Louis Gohmert and Paul Gosar showed up at the federal lockup facility currently housing roughly 50 January 6 detainees in order to inspect the conditions of the political prisoners. They were looking into accusations of mistreatment, including being denied access to lawyers, beatings, and solitary confinement. They were denied.

BREAKING: The DC Department of Corrections locked out multiple Members of Congress from reviewing the conditions of the January 6th prisoners. What are they hiding? cc: @RepLouieGohmert, @RepGosar, @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/6fLmhg7bCC — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 29, 2021

The same four reps attempted to meet Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss the treatment of the January 6 detainees last Tuesday, but they were not allowed in the building. They held a brief presser, which was shut down by commies after about 20 minutes.

The GOP reps have sent a combined six letters to Garland asking to meet with him. When all letters went unanswered, they took matters into their own hands and stopped by the DOJ for a visit. Today, they decided to stop by the hoosegow.

Little Pigs, Little Pigs, Let Us In

The GOPers and an entourage of staffers and media attempted to gain access but didn’t get past the lobby. One guard accused them of trespassing and “obstructing” the entrance, to which Gohmert replied, “We are the people that vote on whether or not to fund you, and at what level, and we are trespassing? My gosh, the government is upside down.”

He continued, “We are cleared for top secret, and we do inspect facilities and I’ve never, ever, in the years I’ve been in Congress, ever run into an issue like this, until this administration took over, and this speaker took over.”

Greene told reporters, “If that attitude is any indication of how the prisoners are being treated inside, I have great concern.”

When a reporter from Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) asked Rep. Greene why she wanted to inspect the facility, Greene expressed interest in a detainee who was beaten so badly by guards that he sustained brain damage and lost sight in one eye.

Rep. Gaetz mentioned exculpatory evidence being withheld from detainees. He also mentioned that visiting prisons is a normal part of a representative’s job and being locked out of a facility is anything but normal.

Gohmert compared the treatment of BLM and Antifa to the January 6 prisoners.

“It is so egregious to think about the people that have burned looted, destroyed–being immediately released,” Gohmert stated. “Whereas here we are understanding they [January 6 detainees] aren’t being shown the evidence against them, the specific charges. We’d like to see the conditions, how people are being treated here.”

I am proud to stand for due process for all prisoners with @mattgaetz @mtgreenee @replouiegohmert

All people deserve respect and dignity and fairness. We are here at the DC jail and staff here are hostile. pic.twitter.com/uGj8pk6D4T — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) July 29, 2021

‘Get Out of Jail’ Free Ruse

A prison supervisor, possibly using a separate entrance, appeared outside the lobby. The reps went outdoors to talk with her and she turned her back on them and walked away. The lobby doors were locked behind the GOP reps. An attorney arrived to visit his client and was also turned away.

“We have turned a corner here; we are in totalitarian Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated,” Gohmert stated.

The full video is here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

