The CDC’s race to the bottom of the credibility barrel continues apace.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports:

Alternatively, fully vaccinated people can tell the CDC to get bent.

It’s confusing because none of it makes any scientific sense. The CDC has no idea what the hell they’re doing.

And we’re all paying for their incompetence and ineptitude.

Yes, inquiring minds want to know.

It certainly has been a disaster. You’d think the media would want to get to the bottom of the CDC’s shenanigans. Or you’d like to think they would.

Instead, on the whole, the media have been conspicuously incurious about the whole thing.

Like, there are legitimate questions to ask, journalists. This would make a great starting point:

Shut down the CDC and then maybe we’ll talk.

