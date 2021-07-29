https://hannity.com/media-room/what-biden-oddly-claims-he-used-to-drive-an-18-wheeler-truck/

Joe Biden continued to baffle millions of Americans while touring the Mack Truck facility in Pennsylvania Wednesday; telling aides and company executives he “used to drive an 18-wheeler.”

“I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man,” the 78-year-old Chief Executive can be heard saying. “I got to.”

“There is zero evidence that Biden ‘used to drive an 18 wheeler,’” tweeted the Republican National Committee’s Zach Parkinson.

“The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973,” Parkinson wrote.

“Truck driver, coal miner, it’s all just nonsense Biden makes up because he thinks reporters won’t call him on it,” Parkinson claimed.

“When Fox News again pressed the White House that riding in a truck is not the same as being behind the wheel, a spokesperson pointed to a United Federation of Teachers post that said Biden drove a school bus in the past as a summer job,” reports the New York Post.

Biden’s strange comments made similar headlines earlier this week when he confused Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

“Back in 2009, during the Great Recession, the President asked me to be in charge of managing that, then President Trump. Excuse me, Freudian slip, that was the last President, he caused, anyway, that was President Obama, when I was Vice President,” bumbled Biden.

Watch the President’s strange comments above.

BIDEN in TX: ‘Look, Tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday… I’m Rushing Ahead Aren’t I?’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday in Texas; telling supporters tomorrow is “Super Thursday” before correcting himself. “Join us. Go to JoeBiden.com… Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow… Look, tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday. I’ll tell you what, I’m rushing ahead aren’t I?” asked Biden. Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above. BIDEN in PENN: ‘Rapid Results Testing Contract, Contract Contact Tracing, Widely Available Personnel!’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign at a speaking event in Pennsylvania Wednesday; bizarrely stating the country needs “contract tracing capacity widely available personnel.” “Here comes the rapid results testing Contract Contract Contact Tracing Capacity, widely available personnel protective equipment,” said Biden. Must have been a typo on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/45snKpw8RM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

