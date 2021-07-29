https://hannity.com/media-room/what-biden-says-he-ran-for-president-for-three-reasons-forgets-to-name-third-one/

Joe Biden addressed a group of union workers in Pennsylvania Wednesday when he briefly discussed his 2020 campaign; saying he ran for the White House for three reasons but forgot to mention his final motivator.

“I said I was running when I announced my campaign, and not many people took it seriously. I said I was running for three reasons. One, to restore the soul of this country, a sense of decency and honor. Secondly, to rebuild the backbone of the country. Hard-working and middle-class folks,” said Biden.

“And I want to point out that unions built the middle class. That’s not a joke!” he added. “By the way, in case you regret anything, I want you guys to know that if it weren’t for the UAW in 1972 I never would have won!”

Biden made similar gaffes during the visit, including a bizarre claim that he used to drive 18-wheeler trucks.

“I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man,” the 78-year-old Chief Executive can be heard saying. “I got to.”

“There is zero evidence that Biden ‘used to drive an 18 wheeler,’” tweeted the Republican National Committee’s Zach Parkinson.

“The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973,” Parkinson wrote.

“Truck driver, coal miner, it’s all just nonsense Biden makes up because he thinks reporters won’t call him on it,” Parkinson claimed.

“When Fox News again pressed the White House that riding in a truck is not the same as being behind the wheel, a spokesperson pointed to a United Federation of Teachers post that said Biden drove a school bus in the past as a summer job,” reports the New York Post.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

