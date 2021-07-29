https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/when-liberals-eat-their-own/
Michael Rappaport is the most vicious, Trump-hating, mega liberal…
Now he is pissed off at Dr. Fauci because he got vaccinated and apparently he is starting to realize it’s all a scam.
The Great Awakening. pic.twitter.com/dM7WlL82aC
— Chicken Gate 🇨🇦 (@ChickenGate) July 29, 2021
Superspreader Michael Rappaport is livid at Fauci.
And the meme…
Looks like a super spreader to me… pic.twitter.com/H5zUbxtLw5
— APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) July 29, 2021