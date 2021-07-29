http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/XNJYoW3K8zw/where-is-kamala-harris.php

Has Kamala Harris been sent into the federal witness protection program? It seems so. She’s disappeared from view suddenly. No more interviews with network anchors apparently. Think of it as the “Democratic Election Prospects Protection Program.”

The Hill reports today:

Harris’s bad polls trigger Democratic worries Vice President Harris has some ground to make up in order to be perceived more favorably by the public, a complicating factor for the Biden administration as it maps out its midterm strategy. Six months into office, polls indicate Harris is viewed less favorably than President Biden. She has also made some tactical missteps outside of the White House that Democrats say show she hasn’t quite yet found her bearings. . . “As of right now, I think she has the potential of doing more harm than good for some of these candidates,” said one Democratic strategist. . . “No one is coming out and saying she’s doing an amazing job, because the first question would be ‘On what?’” acknowledged one Harris ally. “She’s made a bunch of mistakes and she’s made herself a story for good and bad.”

One thing to keep in mind in reading a story like this is that The Hill, being part of the “mainstream” media, bends over backwards to downplay just how bad Harris’s plight is. (In fact the story tries to blame her problems on Republican attacks to “negatively brand Harris, oftentimes relying on racist and sexist stereotypes [boy, didn’t see that coming] to minimize her standing as the first female, Black and Asian American vice president.” Yeah, sure, that’s explains the whole thing. Funny how that didn’t work with Obama.) And yet the story still turns out this bad.

What this means is that behind the scenes, her poll numbers must be really bad, and leading Dems are panicked about it. Pass the popcorn please.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

