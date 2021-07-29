https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/which-member-of-the-fully-masked-wh-press-corps-wants-to-ask-deputy-press-secretary-karine-jean-pierre-why-shes-putting-their-health-at-risk-pics/

If you tuned into today’s White House press briefing, you were greeted by a site you hadn’t seen in a while:

Masks are back in the briefing room pic.twitter.com/mlLHP0113W — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 29, 2021

Well, they’re mostly back. There are exceptions, of course.

One of those exceptions is apparently Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

Why isn’t @PressSec wearing a mask? — Irwin R. Schyster (@I_R_Schyster) July 29, 2021

Why isn’t the Press Secretary wearing one? Is she vaccinated and you are not? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 29, 2021

The Press Secretary is not wearing a mask, leading to the conclusion that she is the only one vaccinated in the room. https://t.co/BT56HOiZeN — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 29, 2021

What other conclusion can we draw?

If we were a journalist masking up in there, we’d be pretty annoyed that Karine Jean-Pierre is just standing up there without a mask when the CDC says we should all be masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. If they’re unvaccinated, Jean-Pierre could literally kill them with her COVID19 viral load.

Not one of the WH briefing reporters is going to ask her why they have to wear masks but she doesn’t. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2021

What is she going to say? “I’m vaccinated” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2021

Where’s Nancy Pelosi when you need her?

we are back to public officials wearing masks when they walk up at pressers (when there’s basically no chance of them spreading or catching covid), taking the mask off to talk (the time they can spread/catch it), then putting it back on & walking off when it doesn’t matter again. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 29, 2021

i’m most excited for the return of pressers with multiple speakers where everyone wears a mask, takes it off to talk, puts it on the podium, talks maskless, picks it up off the podium, puts it on, next person walks up, puts the mask down where another person’s mask just was, etc. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 29, 2021

Save some of that excitement for watching media firefighters continue failing to do their jobs.

The WH Press Secretary just gave an entire briefing unmasked to a room full of masked journalists and not one of them thought to ask why she wasn’t wearing one. Pure crazy pills. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2021

