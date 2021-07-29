https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/07/29/whistleblowers-biden-admin-tried-to-cover-up-covid-outbreak-at-migrant-facilty-n1465592

Under Joe Biden, illegal border crossings have skyrocketed to six times what the Obama administration deemed crisis level. How did this happen? Well, immigrants started heading to the United States’ southern border after the election, believing Biden would deliver on amnesty. Border facilities housing unaccompanied migrant children are significantly over capacity, and there have been widespread reports that children haven’t been properly fed, able to bathe, or even able to spend time outdoors. There have also been reports of children being sexually assaulted in Biden’s migrant facilities.

As bad as things are at the border, it appears now that things are even worse. There was a COVID-19 outbreak at a migrant facility in Fort Bliss, Texas, earlier this year, and Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services tried to cover it up. That’s according to two whistleblowers who filed a complaint earlier this week.

The complaint was filed for Arthur Pearlstein and Lauren Reinhold by the nonprofit Government Accountability Project. Pearlstein and Reinhold are career federal civil servants who “served as volunteer detailees at the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Site from April through June 2021.” And they say that they were instructed to downplay a COVID outbreak among migrant children in federal custody.

Because of the overcrowded conditions at the facility, “COVID was widespread among children and eventually spread to many employees,” the complaint says. “Every effort was made to downplay the degree of COVID infection at the site, and the size of the outbreak was deliberately kept under wraps. At a ‘town hall’ meeting with detailees, a senior U.S. Public Health Service manager was asked and refused to say how many were infected because ‘if that graph [of infections] is going to The Washington Post every day, it’s the only thing we’ll be dealing with and politics will take over, perception will take over, and we’re about reality, not perception.’”

“All the manager would acknowledge is that several children had to be hospitalized,” the complaint continues.

In addition, when detailees reached the end of their term, “a sheet was passed around with detailed instructions from the HHS Public Affairs Office on how, when asked, to make everything sound positive about the Fort Bliss experience and to play down anything negative.”

Fox News contacted the Department of Health and Human Services about the complaint and a spokesperson told them that “the care and well-being of children in our custody continues to be a top priority for HHS.”

Really? Since when?

