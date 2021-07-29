https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-faces-backlash-over-response-to-question-about-lockdowns-school-closures-this-is-absurd

The Biden administration faced backlash on Thursday afternoon over remarks that Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made in response to a question about whether the administration was open to returning to lockdowns and school closures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“So, if you’re listening to the scientists, if scientists come to you at some point down the line and say, ‘It is our opinion that there should be shutdowns and there should be school closures,’ you would do that?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked.

“Well, we listen to, like I said, we listen to the CDC and the expert[s] and their guidance … you know, the CDC is a body that is very well respected,” Jean-Pierre responded. “And again, we follow their guidance.”

The remarks sparked instant backlash online with elected members of Congress openly calling on Americans to not comply.

“If the CDC, Biden, or any local leader recommends another lockdown, don’t comply,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted. “Businesses. Schools. Restaurants. No one should comply.”

Sean Parnell, a Republican who is running for U.S. Senate out of Pennsylvania, echoed Crenshaw’s sentiment, writing on Twitter: “If they try this again no one should comply. Lockdowns don’t work. They never have worked. And they won’t work in the future. This is what denying the science truly looks like.”

Lockdowns don’t work. They never have worked. And they won’t work in the future.

Other notable responses include:

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN): “Today, the Biden Administration indicated that they are open to more lockdowns. This is absurd. It’s time we pass legislation, like my Stop Shutdowns Now Act, to ensure that tyrannical leaders cannot unilaterally implement more disastrous economic shutdowns.”

Donald Trump Jr.: “These people are insane!!!”

Dave Rubin: “I would once again like to congratulate my Very Smart liberal friends for voting for this. Your bravery is unmatched.”

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX): “First it’s the return of masks for the fully vaccinated, now the Biden Administration admits they will once again consider school closures and lockdowns. All while @POTUS and @VP allow illegal immigrants with COVID-19 to pour across our southern border every day.”

Steve Krakauer: “Even going by the CDC’s new guidance, which they have yet to present the actual science about, why would a room full of ONLY vaccinated people begin the week unmasked and end the week masked? Who are they protecting?”

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL): “The Biden Admin wants to lock down Americans yet allows a record number of migrants to flow through the border unscreened. Total hypocrisy.”

