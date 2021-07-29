https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/07/29/white-house-warns-more-lockdowns-are-coming/

“The lockdowns are coming, the lockdowns are coming!”

The lockdowns are coming! The lockdowns are coming! Ugh.

Today, the White House signaled they would consider a new round of lockdowns over the spike in Covid-19 infections across the country. Vaccinated and unvaccinated alike are testing positive for Covid-19 more than they were just a month ago. Now, the White House changed tune and said they would listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if they recommend locking down the nation again.

Spoiler alert: They will.

At a press conference today, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had an opportunity to back Joe Biden’s previous promise of no more lockdowns. Instead of reassuring a troubled nation, she gave us more reasons for concern.

“President Biden says that we are not returning to lockdowns, shutdowns, and school closures, but he also once said that we didn’t have to wear masks anymore once we were vaccinated,” Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy said. “So why should Americans trust him that?”

Doocy was referring to the renewed face mask guidance from the CDC that Biden had said in the past would not happen again. It did, and he embraced it.

“Well, because we listen to the scientists, we listened to the expert[s],” Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre replied. “This is a public health situation. This is not about politics at all. This is about saving lives. And this is what the President is all about. He wants to make sure that we are saving lives. If you look at … the last six months. That’s what he’s done, every day. And you see that in the numbers. Now we’re at a point where we have to double down and make it very, very clear to people that we can’t, we can’t let the pandemic win, we have to continue to fight.”

“So, if you’re listening to the scientists, if scientists come to you at some point down the line and say it is our opinion that there should be shutdowns and there should be school closures, you would do that?” Doocy pressed.

“Well, we listen to, like I said, we listen to the CDC and the expert[s] and their guidance…are, you know, the CDC is a body that is very well respected,” Jean-Pierre responded. “And again, we follow their guidance.”

BREAKING: The Biden administration indicates they are open to returning to lockdowns.

While most were upset by the CDC’s guidance change that pushed face masks onto everyone, vaccinated or not, there was another little tidbit of draconian guidance that went mostly unnoticed. They are recommending testing for anyone, vaccinated or not, who has come in contact with someone suspected of having Covid-19. Considering that could be anyone, the CDC is essentially recommending anyone who goes out in public should get tested over and over again. As I noted at The Liberty Daily, they’re admitting the vaccines do not work.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the guidance they issue regarding Covid-19. On one hand, they need to get the word out about the latest dizzying spin to their “scientific” protocols. On the other hand, they have to explain why their guidance is in such a state of chaos, changing just as quickly today as it did when very little was known about the “novel coronavirus” early last year.

This week, they made changes to their guidance, and one item in particular got a lot of attention. But there was an even bigger admission by the CDC that went largely unnoticed. While most were busy complaining about the new face mask guidelines for everyone, vaccinated or not, there was little discussion about the item just below that particular guidance that essentially admits the “vaccines” don’t really do what we’ve been told they would do for the past eight months.

UPDATED testing guidance: If a fully vaccinated person has a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, @CDCgov recommends getting tested 3-5 days after exposure and wearing a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative result.

“Added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.” – CDC Guidance Additions

The whole idea of a “vaccine” is to prevent infections from viruses. Until the definitions were changed to accommodate the Covid injections’ lack of efficacy, it was always assumed if you get vaccinated, you’re protected against that disease. Why, then, does the CDC recommend vaccinated individuals get tested if they’ve come in contact with someone suspected of having Covid-19? Why aren’t more doctors speaking up about what they know to be true regarding these “vaccines”?

Will Americans willingly enter into another lockdown just like the “15 days to slow the spread” that didn’t work last year? Hopefully, there will be much more pushback this time than there was back then.

