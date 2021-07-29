https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/white-houses-statement-trying-explain-bidens-claim-used-drive-18-wheeler-laughable/

Joe Biden traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday to deliver remarks on US manufacturing.

Biden lied to the truck manufacturer and falsely claimed he used to drive an 18 wheeler.

Not only did Biden claim he used to drive an 18 wheeler, implied he had to in order to put food on the table.

“And, anyway, I used to drive an 18 wheeler, man! I had to!” Biden said.

As we reported on Wednesday, the closest Joe Biden ever got to driving an 18 wheeler was riding in a truck in 1973.

“The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973” GOP Deputy Comms Director Zach Parkinson said in response to Biden’s lie.

There is zero evidence that Biden “used to drive an 18 wheeler” The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though) https://t.co/p9sPMU20W3 pic.twitter.com/A7tmkoOSHB — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 28, 2021

The White House actually told Fox News that Joe Biden riding in a truck in 1973 is the same thing as driving an 18-wheeler.

When pressed about Biden’s claim and noting that riding in a truck is not the same as driving one, the White House said that Biden used to drive a school bus as a summer job.

Via Fox News:

When asked if the president had ever driven such a truck, a White House spokesperson pointed to a December 1973 article from the Wilmington Evening Journal that showed Biden rode in an 18-wheeler on a 536-mile haul to Ohio. Fox News pressed the spokesperson about the president’s claim – noting that riding in a truck is not the same as driving one – at which point the president’s spokesperson pointed to a United Federation of Teachers post that touched on Biden driving a school bus in the past as a summer job. The majority of school buses, on average, “have two axles, with the bigger models having two wheels on the front axle and four wheels on the dual axle, for a total of six wheels,” according to SchoolBusFleet.com. Fox News pressed again about the president’s claim, pointing out that a school bus is not the same as an 18-wheeler truck, but did not receive a response by publishing time.

