As Twitchy reported earlier, Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed the Capitol Police to arrest staff and visitors on the House side of the Capitol who violate her new mask mandate. Members of Congress would not be arrested, but they would be fined. In an act of defiance, a cadre of maskless people crossed over from the House to the Senate side of the Capitol:

NOW: large maskless group of House GOP members has just crossed onto the Senate side and asked to enter the Senate Chamber. pic.twitter.com/gfmEAQMWbj — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) July 29, 2021

The group planned to be in the chamber when Sen. Mike Lee delivered a speech about House rules on wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/aFSMUUO15I — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) July 29, 2021

We don’t have Sen. Mike Lee’s remarks, but here’s video of Sen. Ted Cruz going off on Pelosi, whom he called “drunk on power.”

.@SenTedCruz: “If you want to understand how power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, look no further than the other chamber in the United States Capitol. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is drunk on power.” https://t.co/Rl6YSWvUoa pic.twitter.com/o0H8qpuwIe — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2021

Stand in the rotunda on Senate side, no mask. Step a few feet over on House side, mask. Must be an invisible wall right down the middle. Kinda like walking into a restaurant masked, then sitting down taking mask off. — Ricky E 🇺🇲👍 (@RickEll22295626) July 29, 2021

