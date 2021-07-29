https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/29/who-the-hell-is-she-sen-ted-cruz-goes-off-on-drunk-on-power-speaker-nancy-pelosi-and-her-mask-mandate/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed the Capitol Police to arrest staff and visitors on the House side of the Capitol who violate her new mask mandate. Members of Congress would not be arrested, but they would be fined. In an act of defiance, a cadre of maskless people crossed over from the House to the Senate side of the Capitol:

We don’t have Sen. Mike Lee’s remarks, but here’s video of Sen. Ted Cruz going off on Pelosi, whom he called “drunk on power.”

We’d include more tweets, but Cruz’s Twitter feed apparently consists entirely of people who hate him.

