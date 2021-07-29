https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/29/whoops-politifact-is-finally-honest-about-something-and-its-not-working-out-too-well-for-them/

Looking for a career change? Consider getting into the misinformation business with the fine folks at PolitiFact:

PolitiFact is hiring! Come join our misinformation team: https://t.co/EmBkRo23KO — Bill McCarthy (@billdmccarthy) July 29, 2021

When you don’t just say the quiet part out loud, but you shout it from the rooftops.

Can’t stop laughing at this — Chris Casper (@tampacasper) July 29, 2021

It’s genuinely refreshing to see this kind of honesty from PolitiFact.

The truth finally comes out. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 29, 2021

i appreciate truth-telling even if accidental pic.twitter.com/vcuIG5s0fO — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 29, 2021

Finally, some facts from you guys. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) July 29, 2021

Thank you for telling the truth for once. https://t.co/CfOTq1gEU3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2021

I’m excited for the opportunity to learn misinformation from the professionals. — Ogre Paladin (@OgrePaladin) July 29, 2021

