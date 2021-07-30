https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/30/2021-democrats-in-one-tweet-ted-lieu-breaks-with-aoc-wants-tax-cuts-for-wealthy-americans/

Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted this morning that he wants tax cuts for some of the most wealthy Americans through the restoration of the state and local tax deduction (SALT) which was eliminated during the Trump presidency:

“LOLOLOL” indeed:

Keep in mind, this puts him at odds with many in his party, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

But that’s probably because *his* district benefits from it and hers doesn’t:

It really is summed up by this tweet:

And notice how he tries to spin this as affecting the “middle class”?

Sorry, Dems. You built it, you fund it:

