AIDS and gay rights activist Peter Staley took to Twitter to explain why the CDC’s Provincetown study that they’re using to justify new mask guidance may be fatally flawed.

In summary, the CDC is using a sample that’s 85% male and they chose a weekend in Provincetown called “Bear Week” that included, um, lots of activities that will spread COVID-19:

Do you think this might skew the data?

And:

Johns Hopkins epidemiologist calls this, “really important behavioral context”:

And this would be like only using data from Spring Break in Daytona Beach:

Don’t forget, they also based this on the study out of India, too:

Over to you, CDC. Explain yourselves:

