It was moving day in the City of Angels.

As the trade deadline rapidly approaches in baseball — 4:00 p.m. ET Friday — and the NBA Draft got underway Thursday night, the sportswire began to light up.

The LA Lakers — coming off a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns — needed to make a move in order to keep LeBron James happy. And you didn’t expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to just let the San Francisco Giants, their rival up the 5 Interstate, walk to a division title, did you?

The Lakers reportedly agreed to what is viewed as a blockbuster trade (I guess?), acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a 2021 first-round draft pick.

The Lakers and Wizards have agreed on the trade for Russell Westbrook, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

The trade cannot be made official until August 6.

With the Lakers making their move, it was time for the Dodgers to make one of their own.

As the rumors swirled on Thursday night, the thought of the Dodgers adding three-time CY Young winner Max Scherzer seemed almost too wild to be true. The reigning World Series Champions are loaded again, but injuries and an “administrative leave” have left the starting staff a little thin.

The Dodgers waited 32 years in between World Series rings. The organization has made it clear they have no interest in waiting another three decades for a chance at another.

Thursday night, the Dodgers and Nationals reportedly pulled off a blockbuster trade, with Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner heading to LA, and two of the Dodgers top prospects hopping on a flight to D.C.

BREAKING: The Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire star right-hander Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a massive prospect haul, sources tell ESPN. The blockbuster of blockbusters is going to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

The deal is not yet official.

Right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz — the Dodgers’ top two prospects — will head to Washington along with right-hander Gerardo Carriloo and outfielder Donovan Casey.

In Scherzer, the Dodgers essentially get a rental, as Scherzer is in the last year of a seven-year, $210 million deal. While obviously at the tail end of his career, Scherzer — at 37-years old — gives the Dodgers another ace come October. In 19 starts this season, Scherzer boasts a 2.76 era with 147 strikeouts and just 28 walks.

The situation with Trevor Bauer made the addition of another ace a need for the Dodgers at the trade deadline. Bauer is currently on administrative leave as he faces sexual assault charges, and his date of return is unknown.

Turner was a surprise addition to the trade.

Turner – an All-Star — is hitting .322 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs this season. He gives LA versatility with his ability to play multiple positions.

The two moves can be looked at in very different lights.

For the Dodgers, the move solidifies the organization’s desire for back-to-back World Series rings. They add a third ace next to Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw while adding an additional bat to what is arguably the most dangerous lineup in baseball. For the Lakers, the move to acquire Westbrook will garner more questions than answers. While it does give LA a third star, Westbrook’s addition certainly does not give the Lakers a “Big Three.” Anyone that categorizes the move as such is much too loose with the term.

The Lakers were reportedly interested in acquiring Buddy Hield from the Sacramento Kings, a move that would have dramatically improved an area of need — three-point shooting.

Instead. they settled on Westbrook, who will be on his fourth team in as many years and carries a contract with a heavy burden. He’ll make $44 million next year and $47 million in 2022. He’s never been able to fix the issues that have plagued him since he entered the league — horrendous shot-selection and an inability to take a lesser role — and it’s hard to believe he will with the Lakers.

James and the Lakers ceiling is certainly higher with the addition of Westbrook, but so is the floor. Westbrook will help in minutes when James is off the floor, but end of games will be interesting. Will Westbrook feel the need to dominate the ball in the fourth quarter as he has his entire career? Or will this finally be the roster that gets him to defer?

