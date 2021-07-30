https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/30/after-january-6-theres-no-doubt-in-keith-olbermanns-mind-that-the-republican-party-is-now-a-terrorist-organization-like-al-qaeda-video/

PSA: It’s possible to condemn the January 6 riots at the Capitol as the horrible event that they were without having to resort to unhinged idiocy.

And now, on a totally unrelated note, here’s Keith Olbermann with a take:

“The Republican Party is now a terrorist organization.” What other conclusion can Keith possibly draw when Donald Trump and his defenders are on the same plane (no pun intended) as Osama bin Laden and the 9/11 terrorists?

RT if you agree!

He’s stuck.

Please, Keith. Before it’s too late.

Unfortunately, it’s not just Keith we have to worry about:

