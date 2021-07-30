http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/5u10GMNZUPE/russia-roc-olympics-swimming-doping-murphy-11627623674

ROC athlete Evgeny Rylov, left, and Ryan Murphy compete in the men’s 200-meter backstroke final.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov/Zuma Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...